US Condemns 'Reprehensible Attack' in St. Petersburg Metro, Offers Assistance

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States denounces the attack in the St. Petersburg metro that killed 10 and left 37 persons wounded, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a briefing on Monday.

"The President has been briefed on today's attack in Saint-Petersburg's metro. The United States condemns this reprehensible attack as act of violence," Spicer stated. "Our thoughts and prayers with the injured and with the Russian people, as we extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones who have been killed and injured."

Earlier, Donald Trump said that the deadly explosion is a horrible event.

"The United States is prepared to offer assistance to Russia that it may require in investigating this crime," Spicer told reporters.

Spokeswoman of Russia's Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said that a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack had been opened following the blast in St. Petersburg.