US Supreme Court Denies Considering Case of Russian National Bout

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Supreme Court decided on Monday not to review the case of Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the United States for selling arms, according to a court document.

"[Writ of] Certiorari denied: Bout, Viktor v United States," the court document stated, referring to a writ or order by which a higher court reviews a decision of a lower court.

Viktor Bout was arrested in Bangkok in 2008 in the course of a joint operation carried out by Thai and US authorities, who accused him of conspiring to kill Americans by allegedly agreeing to supply Colombian militants with weapons.

Moscow says that the case is politicized and has repeatedly called on Washington to release the Russian citizen, who is serving a 25-year sentence in the United States.