21:33 GMT +303 April 2017
    Viktor Bout

    US Supreme Court Denies Considering Case of Russian National Bout

    © Sputnik/
    The US Supreme Court will not review the case of Russian businessman Viktor Bout, sentenced to 25 years in prison.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Supreme Court decided on Monday not to review the case of Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the United States for selling arms, according to a court document.

    "[Writ of] Certiorari denied: Bout, Viktor v United States," the court document stated, referring to a writ or order by which a higher court reviews a decision of a lower court.

    Konstantin Yaroshenko
    © Photo: Konstantin Yaroshenko's lawyer
    'Am I Not a Human?' Jailed Pilot Yaroshenko Exposes US Lies and Torture
    Viktor Bout was arrested in Bangkok in 2008 in the course of a joint operation carried out by Thai and US authorities, who accused him of conspiring to kill Americans by allegedly agreeing to supply Colombian militants with weapons.

    Moscow says that the case is politicized and has repeatedly called on Washington to release the Russian citizen, who is serving a 25-year sentence in the United States.

      avatar
      cast235
      Wait. And how or when U.S is a world's justice system? This happened under STUPIDITY of the world . They should ALL gather at UNGA to denounce U.S international interventions . Liek is a police state. When all condemn it, it may begin to end.
      U.S the biggest terrorists in the PLANET, running justice? Really? You MUST be DUMB for sure. Time to do same to U.S citizens abroad with Super long sentences to them.;
      Wait until Russia FINALLY wakes up.
      Russians still living under Soviet influence to do well. Be brothers , help each others, and be nationalist.
      The church is turning Russia into a GIANT retirement camp. THIS happened to Spain. Under the CROWN it went listening to GODS WORD and shared the new world.
      Just to get the same TRAITORS , Britain stole Gibraltar. Spain could ditch NATO , and join Russia. See how much Britons will talk WAR.
      Is good to FEEL powerful hitting tables and screaming. But when reality HITS the back of the brain, things change.

      I BET everything I have, that IF Crimea would had been accepted by North Korea, Iran, Syria, Iraq, NATO would had gotten in. LONG AGO>

      What happened. Their NUTS dropped OFF the tree?
      Or THE PUTIN!!!
      Putin is just a dedicated man. They LUCKY he is running the show.
