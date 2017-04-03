US Supreme Court Denies Considering Case of Russian National Bout

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Supreme Court decided on Monday not to review the case of Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the United States for selling arms, according to a court document.
"[Writ of] Certiorari denied: Bout, Viktor v United States," the court document stated, referring to a writ or order by which a higher court reviews a decision of a lower court.
Moscow says that the case is politicized and has repeatedly called on Washington to release the Russian citizen, who is serving a 25-year sentence in the United States.
