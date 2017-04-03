EU Foreign Ministers Following News From St. Petersburg After Blasts - Mogherini

© REUTERS/ Anton Vaganov German Government Expresses Condolences Over Blasts in St. Petersburg Subway

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The EU foreign ministers are following the news coming from St Petersburg following blasts in the city’s underground, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday.

"Following the news coming from #SaintPetersburg, together with all EU Foreign ministers. Our thoughts are with all people of #Russia," she said on Twitter.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!