German Government Expresses Condolences Over Blasts in St. Petersburg Subway

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German government conveys condolences to the families of victims of blasts in the underground of Russian city of St. Petersburg, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday.

"These are terrible news from #StPetersburg: Our compassion goes to all affected and their families," Seibert posted on his official Twitter page.

One or two explosions reportedly took place in the city underground at around 3 p.m. local time [12:00 GMT] and left at least 50 people wounded and 10 dead.