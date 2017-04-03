EU to Assist in Syrian Reconstructions Only If Political Transition Begins

© AFP 2017/ THIERRY CHARLIER EU to Support Any Political Solution to Syrian Crisis Accepted by All Syrians - Mogherini

LUXEMBOURG (Sputnik)The European Union will review its current anti-Syrian sanctions and assist in the process of the country's reconstruction only if a "genuine" political transition takes place, Council of the European Union said Monday in a press release.

"The EU reiterates that it will be ready to assist in the reconstruction of Syria only when a comprehensive, genuine and inclusive political transition, negotiated by the Syrian parties in the conflict on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015) and the 2012 Geneva Communiqué, is firmly under way," the press release read.

The European Union also expressed its readiness to help Syria in post-war reconstruction.

"In this context, the EU could review the current restrictive measures, engage in resuming co-operation with the transitional authorities, mobilise funds in support of post-war recovery and reconstruction, including cultural heritage, and use the appropriate tools under the EU Neighbourhood Policy and other programmes to tackle transitional challenges," the press release read.

The European Union extended its sanctions against Syria until June 2017, of which include an oil embargo, investment curbs, and bans on exports of equipment and technologies.

