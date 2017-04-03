EU to Support Any Political Solution to Syrian Crisis Accepted by All Syrians

–

BRUSSELS (Sputnik)EU authorities will support any agreement on Syria's political future which is approved by all Syrians living both inside and outside of the country, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said Monday.

“Any solution that can be acceptable by all Syrians, those who are in the country, those who are outside of the country, including the opposition that is negotiating in Geneva. Whatever agreement can be found on that respect, we will support it,” Mogherini said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

She added that any political agreement on governance and power-sharing in the transition period had to be found among Syrians.

The council is gathering the foreign affairs ministers from EU member states in Luxembourg on Monday. The participants will discuss the external relations of the European Union, as well as such international issues as the situation in Libya and Yemen.

In addition, the ministers will consider the European Unions' strategy for peaceful reconciliation in Syria ahead of the Brussels Conference on Supporting the future of Syria and the region, which is scheduled for April 4-5.

