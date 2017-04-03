Register
03 April 2017
    A man casts his shadow following a press conference by Sebastian Coe, IAAF's President, as part of the 203nd International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) council meeting in Monaco, March 11, 2016

    IAAF Hit by Cyberattack Compromising Athletes' Data - Statement

    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard/File Photo
    16340

    According to reports, International Association of Athletics Federations, said on Monday it had suffered a cyberattack that may have compromised athletes' Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) applications kept on the organization's servers.

    A man casts his shadow following a press conference by Sebastian Coe, IAAF's President, as part of the 203nd International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) council meeting in Monaco, March 11, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard/File Photo
    IAAF Gives Green Light to 3 Russian Athletes to Take Part in 2017 Competitions
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said on Monday it had suffered a cyberattack that may have compromised athletes' Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) applications kept on the organization's servers.

    "The IAAF has been a victim of a cyber attack which it believes has compromised athletes' Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) applications stored on IAAF servers," the IAAF said in a statement.

    The press release also said that the attack was detected on February 21, and the investigation conducted by a cybersecurity firm contracted by the IAAF discovered that the metadata on TUEs was taken from the organization's server and placed in a separate file.

    The investigation also found that the attack was carried out by Fancy Bear hacker group.

    The IAAF said that it was not clear if the information had been stolen, but it was evident that the attackers "had access and means to obtain content from this file at will."

    The organization reached out to all of the athletes who had applied for TUEs since 2012, providing them with an e-mail address for any questions they might have regarding this incident.

    A TUE, if granted, allows athletes to use medication that is otherwise banned because of an illness.

