Turkish Warships Make ‘Unofficial Port Call’ to Russia’s Novorossiysk

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A Turkish Navy frigate and corvette have arrived at Russia’s southern port of Novorossiysk for a three-day unofficial visit, Russian Black Sea Fleet spokesman Vyacheslav Trukhachyov said Monday.

"A group of Turkish Navy warships, composed of the Barbaros frigate and the Buyukada corvette made an unofficial port call today in the Hero City of Novorossiysk," Trukhachyov told reporters.

The ships arrived at the port after completing this year’s round of Turkish naval exercises, codenamed Sea Star, in the Black Sea.

Novorossiysk is a key port of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Turkish crews are expected to meet the Fleet’s commander and the city mayor and play a series of games of mini football with Russian sailors. The ships will offer tours to all visitors.

