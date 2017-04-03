Register
    The stand of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos). (File)

    US, Russia Have Opportunities for Expanding Space Cooperation Despite Tensions

    © Sputnik/ Igor Russak
    Executive Director for manned space flight programs at Roscosmos said that Russia and the United States have opportunities to broaden their collaboration in space, including on flights beyond low-earth orbit, despite the tense relations between the two countries.

    Yuri Gagarin and German Titov on their way to Baikonur Space Center
    © Sputnik/
    Russia Presents Yuri Gagarin Bust to Space Foundation in US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) Russia and the United States have opportunities to broaden their collaboration in space, including on flights beyond low-earth orbit, despite the tense relations between the two countries, Executive Director for manned space flight programs at Roscosmos Sergey Krikalev told Sputnik.

    "There are opportunities for expanding cooperation. International forums continue… Russia, the United States and other countries continue to plan for the future. We are currently discussing what will happen after the ISS. If we start moving beyond the low earth orbit, how [we should] do it most effectively," Krikalev said on Sunday in Colorado Spring.

    Krikalev noted that the various working groups are currently assessing possible scenarios of the future flights, but all agree that these flights should be international.

    "Difficult projects can be carried out successfully only by joint efforts," he said.

    When asked if the worsened relations between Moscow and Washington have impacted the Cooperation on space matters, Krikalev said, "We don't see any difficulties, both sides are interested in working together."

    "The periods of tense relations happen, but I think its necessary to look for ways for improving relations," he explained. "Space is a good place for cooperation because it's a place where it's not that easy to live and to work, where we have to rely on each other, help each other. So even when the political difficulties began, our professional cooperation has continued as it was."

    "We fly together to space, we work together, and most importantly err rely on each other, trusting each other not only equipment and carrying out joint experiments, but also real lives of people who explore space," the cosmonaut added.

    Krikalev spoke on the sidelines of Yuri's Night event during which the Russian officials presented the bust of world's first cosmonaut to the Space Foundation.

    "Such events strengthen the cooperation through some contributions into joint collaboration, joint museums, educational programs, I think it's important for continuing cooperation," he said.

    The cosmonaut also pointed out the necessity of preserving the history correctly.

    "It is important for all of us to preserve the history, and it's important that it is preserved right, he noted. "Unfortunately, we see instances when the facts, previously considered indisputable, are now interpreted differently. And it happens with both Russian and the US history. The fact that people gather, like today, plan for the future and remind each other about how it all began is very important."

    US-Russian relations soured following disagreements over the crisis in Ukraine. The United States imposed sanctions against Russia after Crimea held a referendum in 2014 in which a vast majority of its residents decided to reunify with Russia. Washington and its allies have accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine’s internal affairs, while the Russian authorities have repeatedly denied the allegations.

