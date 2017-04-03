UK to Train Jordanian Pilots Fight Daesh

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)May is heading for a three-day Middle Eastern tour later in the day. The prime minister will visit Jordan and Saudi Arabia to discuss boosting trade and security ties as the United Kingdom begins Brexit negotiations with Europe.

As part of forming stronger security ties with Jordan, May plans to offer Jordanian pilots undergo training in both Jordan and the United Kingdom, the Independent reported.

The visit will also address helping Jordan deal with the hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees staying in the country, according to the newspaper.

"To tackle the threats we face from terrorism and from geopolitical instability, we must meet them at their source. Jordan is on the frontline of multiple regional crises and I'm clear that by working with them, we are helping keep British people safe," May said ahead of the visit as quoted by the media.

Both Jordan and the United Kingdom are part of the US-led international coalition currently fighting the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The Syrian aerial campaign started in 2015 without the approval of Damascus.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!