Armenia Parliamentary Elections Held in Accordance With Democratic Norms

YEREVAN (Sputnik)Armenia's parliamentary elections were held in accordance with democratic norms and without violations, Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik on Monday.

"The April 2 elections to the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia were held in accordance with the constitution, the electoral code and universally recognized democratic norms of holding elections," Lebedev said.

Four parties passed the 5-percent threshold to enter the Armenian legislature, with two-thirds of polling stations data processed, led by the ruling Republican Party with nearly 50 percent of the votes.

"We concluded that they [elections] were multiparty and competitive, free, transparent and open," Lebedev, who leads the CIS observer mission, said.

