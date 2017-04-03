Russia Presents Yuri Gagarin Bust to Space Foundation in US

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The bust presenting ceremony was held during annual Yuri’s Night celebration at the headquarters of the Space Foundation.

Russia's space corporation Roscosmos head Igor Komarov, Consul General in San Francisco Sergey Petrov, and Chairman of the Space Foundation's Board of Directors Adm. James Ellis unveiled the bust of the world's first cosmonaut.

"This bust is more than just a likeness of the first man in space. It's a symbol of the decades-long cooperation between the American and Russian space programs," Ellis said during the ceremony."[It] reminds all of us that beyond the technology, beyond the capsules, rockets, and the space suits, it is courageous men and women… pushed out the frontiers of space."

"On behalf of the Space Foundation I enthusiastically accept this bust of Yuri Alekseevich Gagarin. Bolshoe Spasibo. Thank you very much," he added.

Komarov stressed that Yuri Gagarin's flight is not just the history of Russia, but like the first step on the moon by Neil Armstrong is "the history of all people of all countries."

He also underlined that working together, like today at the ISS, is really effective way for the further achievements and particular in space exploration.

"If we want to get the best results we need to find a way to cooperate and to work together," Komarov stated.

Petrov said he was confident that Russian scientists and space industry representatives will be working side by side with the US colleagues.

"I hope and I am sure that's the only way if we are together we can get to Mars, to Venus or to some much more places where we can find human life," he stated.

"I was amazed with the job the Space Foundation is doing bringing awareness about the space exploration, about what science can do, and bringing awareness of something else — that looking into space and getting to other planets we need international cooperation, we need to be together to reach something that people have dreamed for years," Petrov added.

Komarov and Petrov were joined by Executive Director for manned space flight programs at Roscosmos Sergey Krikalev, First Secretary and Head of Russian Cultural and Science Center in Washington Oleg Zhiganov, Counselor for Science and Technology at the Russian Embassy in US Alexander Ermolaev.

The donation of the bust has become possible as a result of a joint effort of the "Dialogue of Cultures — United World" International Charitable Fund and its President Ruslan Bayramov, Embassy of Russia in the United States and the Rossotrudnichestvo Russian Cultural Center in Washington, DC.

Space Foundation’s Yuri’s Night is part of the global celebration during the month of April recognizing the first manned spaceflight and the first space shuttle flight.

On April 12, 1961, a booster rocket took into orbit the Vostok spacecraft with the first cosmonaut on board — Yuri Gagarin. Having traveled around the Earth once, the reentry module landed on the territory of the then Soviet Union.

On April 7, 2011, the UN General Assembly proclaimed April 12 as the International Day of Human Space Flight on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the first space flight by Gagarin. The resolution was co-authored by more than 60 UN member states.

The Space Foundation, located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is one of the leading US organizations in space awareness activities and major industry events.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!