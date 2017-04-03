Armenian Ruling Party Winning Elections, Data From 64% of Polling Sites Counted

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Tsarukyan parties alliance comes second with 27.92 percent of votes while the Way Out parties alliance is at the third place with 7.02 percent of votes.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnakcutyun party comes fourth with 6.67 percent of votes.

In order to enter the parliament, Armenian parties need to get 5 percent of votes while parties alliances – 7 percent of votes.

The election is the first vote after the 2015 referendum on constitutional amendments, under which Armenia will transform from a semi-presidential system to a parliamentary republic after the current leader's term expires in 2018.