Malaysian PM Views Cooperation With India Vital in Fight Against Extremism

© AFP 2017/ ARUN SANKAR Defense Cooperation Tops Malaysian PM Agenda During Six-Day India Visit

NEW DELHI (Sputnik)On Thursday, Razak arrived in India with a six-day visit. Earlier in the day, he met with Modi in the Indian capital of New Delhi and signed an agreement on bilateral cooperation in the sphere of countering terrorism in the region.

"We believe that defense and strategic partnership would be very important for us to fight global terrorism, militancy, extremism and that includes a fight against Daesh and against any form of extremism," Razak said.

The Indian prime minister said he appreciated continuous cooperation with the Malaysian authorities.

He specified that the cooperation included training and capacity building, maintenance of equipment, maritime security and disaster response.

