Malaysian PM Views Cooperation With India Vital in Fight Against Extremism

"We believe that defense and strategic partnership would be very important for us to fight global terrorism, militancy, extremism and that includes a fight against Daesh and against any form of extremism," Razak said.
The Indian prime minister said he appreciated continuous cooperation with the Malaysian authorities.
He specified that the cooperation included training and capacity building, maintenance of equipment, maritime security and disaster response.
