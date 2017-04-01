BRICS NDB Approves 5-Year Strategy 'in Principle,' Member Admission Procedure

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — BRICS's New Development Bank has approved a five-year strategy "in principle" as well as conditions for admitting new members, the NDB said Saturday following the second annual NDB meeting taking place in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

"The Board of Governors (BoG) of the New Development Bank (NDB) approved today, in principle, the Bank’s General Strategy document for 2017-2021. Governors have also approved the document on and Terms, Conditions and Procedures for the Admission of New Members. The Strategy document will be further worked on, in order to incorporate some proposals made by Governors and is expected to be made public no later than 1 June 2017," the NDB's press release said.