'The Only Good Russian is a Dead Russian'? NATO's Hypocrisy in German Drill

On Thursday, the German company Optronic HR confirmed that it was recruiting Russian speakers for upcoming NATO drills which are due to include US troops.
The job ads offered Russian speaking extras 88-120 euros ($94-$129) per day to pretend to be farmers, shop owners and other improvised local residents in fictitious villages that were set up at the Hohenfels training grounds for upcoming NATO drills, due to take place between April 28 and May 15.
US army representative Christian Marquardt told Sputnik the war games were not rehearsals for specific combat scenarios but were designed to train troops to deal with civilians from different countries while executing various assignments.
He was echoed by Captain Chris Bradley, spokesman for the Joint Multinational Training Center for Military Personnel in Germany, who said in an interview with Sputnik that the drills are not preparation for any upcoming activity, but "are aimed at helping US soldiers and allies resolve a whole range of problems that they may face in the world."
Speaking to Sputnik, Viktor Baranets specifically underscored Bradley's hypocritical position related to the drills.
"Traditionally, American or NATO logic is always full of great hypocrisy and fraud. As for Captain Bradley's words, we see nothing except the same hypocrisy," Baranets said.
He added that the Pentagon is not so stupid so as to "just amuse their soldiers with war games with the 'Russians'."
"Instead, the war games are aimed to drill implementing serious tasks in conditions that will be as close to combat as possible, which is why Russian-speaking extras are needed," according to Baranets.
"We are [constantly] facing this commonplace American and NATO disease — a hypocritical game in double standards. We see the true face of American soldiers perfectly," he said.
Russian political analyst Mikhail Sheinkman, for his part, told Sputnik that "the Pentagon seems to have decided to turn once again to 'the only good Russian is a dead Russian' maxim," during the forthcoming drills in Germany, which he recalled will be held in a rural area.
"Why are they only interested in the countryside? There are at least two options. Either the cities were already destroyed by a 'rapid global strike' in line with the drills or it's just force of [old] habit," Sheinkman said.
The extras are expected to have a basic knowledge of English, German, Polish or Czech aside from Russian. They will wear infrared detectors to determine if they would have been hit by soldiers on battlefield.
For one it would destroy the Soccer world cup forever and unless that is a plan with a big focus it wont happen.
Ukraine is possible but Ukraine is not a NATO nation although Trump needs a win and is capable of an act just like Hitler surprised everyone 70 odd years ago.
Why is it taking place in the open field rather than urban areas? Yes, partly conservative military force of habit. Also because the electronic warfare operations they'll be using would cause havoc with civilian telecoms and electronic network devices.
They also want to keep their soldiers segregated from the civvies as much as possible to keep down the number of rapes, assaults, thefts and murders that always occur wherever a large number of NATO troops are deployed.
This is a Signals exercise. They'll put some Russian speakers on the radio with scripted commands to actual units. Those comms will be intercepted by Russian speaking NATO Signallers actually deployed in the field, and they'll insert their own counter-commands and misinformation etc. A third group of recruited Russian speakers will passively listen in to all comms. When they debrief the exercise they'll cross ref the passive listeners to see if they were able to determine who the 'real' Russians were and which comms were actually Signallers.
This tells them how good, (or not), their Signallers are at pretending to be Russian under stress. If their Signallers think one of their NATO playground exercises is stressful though, wait till their little steel portacabin is being dug out of the field by Спецназ. The only thing they need to learn how to say convincingly in Russian is "please don't kill me".
Mother will however be listening too and she has very keen hearing. Let NATO open their box of stupid tricks on Russia's doorstep, there's not much in it of any value.