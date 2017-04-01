Register
10:23 GMT +301 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian volunteers and their relatives wave the national flag and portraits of President Bashar Assad. File photo

    'Facing Political Reality': Washington Changes Mind About Assad, Middle East

    © AFP 2017/ LOUAI BESHARA
    World
    Get short URL
    0 12620

    The White House's recent statements confirming that the US is no longer focused on ousting Syrian President Bashar Assad indicates a change in Washington's policy on Syria and the Middle East, according to Vladimir Lepekhin, head of the Moscow-based EurAsEC Institute think tank.

    US soldiers stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria. File photo
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Train, Advise, Assist? US Marines Deployed to Syria Spotted on Raqqa Frontline
    In his think piece published by RIA Novosti, Vladimir Lepekhin, head of the Moscow-based EurAsEC Institute think tank, described the White House's recent statements that reveal the US is no longer focused on ousting Syrian President Bashar Assad as a change in the US' stance on Syria and the Middle East.

    On Thursday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said during a visit to Ankara that the "long-term status" of Assad should be decided by the Syrian people.

    On Friday, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said in a briefing that the United States should accept the political reality with respect to Assad and focus on eliminating the Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) terrorist group.

    Syrian pro-regime supporters dressed in military uniform stand in front of a mural of President Bashar al-Assad during a rally in Damascus. File photo
    © AFP 2017/ Louai Beshara
    Syrian pro-regime supporters dressed in military uniform stand in front of a mural of President Bashar al-Assad during a rally in Damascus. File photo

    Earlier, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that "…when we're looking at this, it's about changing up priorities and our priority is no longer to sit and focus on getting Assad out."

    "The timing and unambiguous meaning of these statements by politicians who are especially close to US President Donald Tramp shows that Washington has actually announced one of the most important positions of the US Administration's foreign policy strategy on Syria and the entire Middle East," Vladimir Lepekhin pointed out.

    According to him, all this proves that "Trump and his team are breaking outdated stereotypes in the key foreign policy direction for the United States."

    "This means that similar changes in the US State Department's policy can also be expected elsewhere, including on Russia, Ukraine and other countries of Eastern Europe and Eurasia," Lepekhin added.

    In this vein, it is safe to assume that "Russia and the United States are coming close to embarking on a concerted policy" related to Syria and the Middle East in general, without heeding the "useless" opinion of EU countries, he added.

    "I think that the next few days will see European politicians' and officials' about-face on their stance toward Assad. However, the Moscow-Washington-Damascus train does not need stops in Brussels or Berlin," Lepekhin concluded.

    In an interview with the Russian online newspaper Vzglyad, Yevgeny Satanovsky, head of the Moscow-based Middle East Institute think tank, warned against jumping to conclusions concerning Washington's latest statements on Assad.

    "This is just facing the political reality. To fight Daesh, Washington should coordinate efforts with Moscow rather than with Assad who cannot contain Daesh without Russia's help," Satanovsky said.

    According to him, it's too early to draw any conclusions from the statements by Haley and Tillerson because "actions speak louder than words" when it comes to the Syrian crisis.

    Earlier, former CIA officer Phil Giraldi told Sputnik that the White House's decision not to focus on toppling Assad is a significant change in policy that will allow the United States to concentrate on fighting Islamist terrorism.

    "Well, it's hardly a ringing endorsement but it is a shift in policy," Giraldi, a former CIA case officer and US Army intelligence officer, said on Friday.

    Islamic State fighters fire their weapons during clashes with the Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces in Manbij, in Aleppo province, Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/
    US Faces 'Difficult Decisions' on Daesh in Syria, Ready to Work With Turkey
    Assad's fate has been a stumbling block in the Syria peace talks for a long time, with the United States and its allies insisting he must step down, and Russia saying that the people of Syria are the ones who should decide Assad's future.

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov stressed on Wednesday that Russia will not discuss the future of Assad with the United States, as it is an issue solely for the Syrian people to resolve.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    White House Comment on Syria Means US Admits Reality on Assad - Ex-Diplomat
    White House: US 'Must Accept' Political Reality That Assad is Syria's President
    Trump's Shift on Assad Gives Hope to Syria, Prompts McCain's Resentment
    'US no Longer Considers the Removal of Assad Their Priority in Syria'
    Trump Administration Signals It Won't Seek Assad’s Ouster
    Tags:
    stance, statements, politicians, strategy, policy, Bashar Assad, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok