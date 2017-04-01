Russian Ambassador, Flynn Did Not Discuss Lifting Anti-Russian Sanctions

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo White House Not Concerned Flynn Has Damaging Info on Trump in Russia Probe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak and former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn did not discuss the possibility of lifting anti-Russian sanctions during their earlier contacts, because this issue is outside their competence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told ABC News in an interview published Friday.

"Sanctions or the issue of lifting sanctions or imposing sanctions, any promises, could not be an issue of those contacts [between Flynn and Kislyak]. Because none of them, neither Ambassador Kislyak nor General Flynn, could have been involved in decision-making," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the job of every ambassador is to get and maintain as many contacts with policy-makers as possible. "And our ambassador in Washington is performing his job from 100 percent. … but he's not a spy. And this is a perverted perception of ambassador's job to say that every contact with a Russian ambassador is potentially dangerous and potentially can put in a line of activities interfering in domestic affairs," Peskov underlined.

Peskov added that contacts between US and Russian officials, including ambassadors, in the field of diplomacy does not mean interference in US domestic affairs.

In February, Flynn announced his resignation following media reports on his failure to disclose the extent of contacts with Russian officials to US President Donald Trump's administration. In his resignation letter, the ex-security adviser said he inadvertently briefed Vice President Mike Pence and others with incomplete information regarding the communications with Russian Ambassador to United States Sergey Kislyak. However, Flynn conceded no wrongdoing in the letter.