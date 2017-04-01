Terrorists Develop Laptop Bombs Capable of Bypassing Airport Security Screening

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Friday, CNN reported the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) determined after a series of tests that laptop bombs would be very difficult to detect with screening machines widely used in the United States and other countries.
The United Kingdom has introduced a similar restriction on flights from Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Turkey. The prohibited devices may only be carried in checked luggage.
In the last several months, US intelligence gathered information suggesting that terrorists had developed a way to smuggle bombs on electronic devices, the report stated.
All comments
Show new comments (0)