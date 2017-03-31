Register
22:15 GMT +331 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska

    Russian Tycoon Ready to Combat Anti-Russian Narratives in US Media Daily

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Nikolskiy
    World
    Get short URL
    331970

    Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska on Friday said he was prepared to counter any false anti-Russian narratives in US media, such as the recent Associated Press story about his alleged ties to US President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort in furthering the Kremlin's agenda abroad, and would even do so on a daily basis.

    Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Nikolskiy
    Russian Businessman Deripaska Has Right to Speak in US Congress - Putin
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in March, AP claimed it had obtained information about Manafort's annual contract worth $10 million with Deripaska signed in 2006. The news outlet said the obtained documents, allegedly authored by Manafort, implicated him in work to "greatly benefit the Putin government" by furthering its interests in the United States and Europe as well as former Soviet states. The relationship continued at least until 2009, according to AP. Deripaska said the claims of his pro-Kremlin agenda were "a lie" and said Manafort had advised him on business-related issues only. AP told RIA Novosti that it stands by its story.

    "Over 200,000 people currently work with me at our enterprises in 41 regions of Russia and in 21 countries across 5 continents. We are not wards of the state as the AP article suggests. I refuse to be dragged as collateral damage into the increasingly shrill and controversial theatre of US-Russia relations. If necessary, I will write and publish a piece every day to counteract the false, anti-Russian narratives being served as daily bread by the traditional US media," Deripaska said in an open letter published in The Washington Post.

    The tycoon reiterated that the agency had not provided any proof or even details of his and Manafort's alleged plans to help the Kremlin or buy assets deemed useful for Moscow abroad. All purchases by Deripaska's Rusal aluminum company were made in an effort to secure a bauxite supply chain for Russian facilities in the wake of Soviet disintegration, the letter stressed.

    "For years, perhaps mistakenly, I have watched idly as the US media episodically smeared me, my company RUSAL, and by extension my country Russia. Perhaps it was my choice to remain silent that emboldened the AP with a sense of impunity. The latest round of scurrilous reporting is simply too false and too damaging to me, my proud employees and their families, and my country to go unanswered," the letter reads.

    In one of his previous responses, Deripaska said he was ready to speak to the US Congress and refute the claims made by AP. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the businessman or even his representatives should be allowed to speak to Congress if desired.

    Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Nikolskiy
    AP Stands by Story on Russian Billionaire Deripaska's Ties to Ex-Trump Campaign Chief Manafort
    Manafort himself had acknowledged that he had cooperated with the Russian businessman in the past, but emphasized that these activities were not related to the political sphere and that he had not represented Russia's interests.

    The White House distanced itself from the story by stressing that all the allegations date back over a decade and that Trump was not aware of Manafort's previous clients.

    Manafort resigned from Trump's campaign in August, long before the presidential election in November. He had been accused of previously accepting millions of dollars in off-the-books payments from deposed Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovych's Party of Regions while working as an adviser to the former head of state.

    Related:

    AP Stands by Story on Russian Billionaire Deripaska's Ties to Manafort
    Russian Billionaire Deripaska Ready to Deny Manafort Contacts Rumors in Congress
    Norway Acquires 'Anti-Russian' US Patrol Aircraft, Keeps Mum About Price
    Tags:
    Oleg Deripaska, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      orfano
      This is an excellent idea, which should bring some decency among the lying so called "journalists" and politicians. I think ENOUGH IS ENOUGH of these insane lies, which mostly conducted by the West.
    • Reply
      avatar
      giorgoskaz11
      Now he says he has no connection with politicians and you want me to believe this stupidity.
      All the oligarchs have stollen the wealth of the country and should have the same treatment like Khodarkofsky.
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Trump has got to love this guy. Not only are they member of the "Billionaire Club", but they both act like they belong there. Both have the smarts to take care of business, stay patient but are willing to change matters that the churls in the press think they control. I hope he does what he says he will do, and I will follow him; daily.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok