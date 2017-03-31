Register
20:44 GMT +331 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Iranian Navy boats take part in maneuvers during the Velayat-90 navy exercises in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran (File)

    What if Iran Conducts Military Drills in the Gulf of Mexico?

    © AFP 2017/ EBRAHIM NOROOZI / JAMEJAM ONLINE
    World
    Get short URL
    219420

    Iran's Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan advised the US to leave the Persian Gulf and stop bothering the regional countries, in response to statements made by the US military commander earlier.

    “What are the Americans doing in the Persian Gulf? They should leave the area in order not to create any inconvenience to the countries of the region,” Mehr News agency reported the Iranian defense minister as saying.

    “Is it acceptable for an armed robber to enter someone's house expecting that a red carpet will be laid out before him? This is one of the absurdities of our time,” the minister added.

    This picture released by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, shows detained American Navy sailors in an undisclosed location in Iran. Less than a day after 10 U.S. Navy sailors were detained in Iran when their boats drifted into Iranian waters, they and their vessels were back safely Wednesday with the American fleet
    © AP Photo/ Sepahnews
    CENTCOM Commander Tells About Over 300 Incidents With Iranian Vessels Annually
    Such a reaction on part of the Iranian Defense Minister came after the commander of the US Central Command, Army General Joseph Votel, told the Armed Services Committee of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, that Iran is the greatest threat to peace in the Middle East.

    He called on the country's leadership to take military action against Iran.

    In an interview with Sputnik Persian, the chief editor of the newspaper Iran Press Emad Abshenass said that Iran has given a clear warning to Washington.

    “The Americans traveled for 10 thousand kilometers, came to foreign lands to threaten other states. Iran has its own maritime space in the Persian Gulf, which borders international waters. Therefore, if someone does not violate this space, Iran does not show any concern,” Abshenass said.

    However, in this case what will happen if Iran decides to do what the US is doing. The analyst said, “Iran in turn can also decide to conduct maneuvers in international waters, say, in the Gulf of Mexico.”

    The expert said that the US is trying to invade Iranian waters or come as close as possible and that poses a threat.

    “Iran cannot shut its eyes to this. The US should understand that Iran, unlike the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf which do not attach importance to their water spaces, will not remain silent,” Abshenass said.

    Earlier there was a case when a US ship was detained by Iranian naval forces after it invaded the maritime territory of Iran. According to the expert it will not come as surprise if Iran reacts likewise next time also.

    “It is really better for Americans not to seek adventures on their own head far from their own territory. They must remember that this is not Iraq and not Afghanistan. This is Iran. It will not allow them to do whatever they want. Iran has shown that it is afraid of nobody and it will keep its promises by giving crushing rebuffs to aggression from outside,” Abshenass concluded.

    Meanwhile, the US, Iraq and Kuwait have conducted a trilateral exercise in the northern Persian Gulf, the first of its kind since 2011.

    Related:

    Echo of Iran Nuclear Deal: Iran Vows to Sink US Ships if Threatened
    'If It’s an Invasion, We Confront': Iran Intercepts US Ships in Persian Gulf
    Iran Has US Navy GPS Equipment, Will Prove 'American Ships Were Snooping'
    US Should Convoy Ships Near Yemen, Not Near Iran – Iranian Navy
    Tags:
    military drills, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok