Trump's Ex-Nat. Sec. Adviser Says He'll Talk in Exchange for Immunity - Reports

Numerous federal agencies, including committees in both chambers of the legislature and the FBI, have been offered an interview with Flynn by his lawyers, but none of the entities have accepted Flynn's bid, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Flynn had a brief stint as National Security Adviser to the White House from January 20 until he was compelled to resign on February 13. Flynn had lied to White House officials, including the vice president, about meetings and phone calls he had with the Russian ambassador to the US.

The former military officer has also served as the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. He was fired by the Obama administration.

Since resigning, Flynn was discovered to have worked as a lobbyist paid by parties in Ukraine, leading attorneys to suggest that he should register as a foreign agent.