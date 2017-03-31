NATO, Russia Have Mutual Interest in Closer Cooperation, Bloc's Ex-Chief Says

The former secretary general noted that when he took office in August 2009, he made it one of his priorities to develop what he called "a strategic partnership between NATO and Russia."
"I believed that this partnership could further develop until February-March 2014 when resident Putin attacked Ukraine and illegally annexed Crimea into the Russian Federation," Rasmussen stated.
Russian relations with Western nations soured following disagreements over the crisis in Ukraine. The United States and the European Union imposed sanctions against Russia after Crimea held a referendum in 2014 in which a vast majority of its residents decided to reunify with Russia.
Washington and its allies have accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine’s internal affairs. The Russian authorities have repeatedly denied the allegations of interference in Ukraine’s internal affairs.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete How Russia listen to this NAZIS is beyond me. They the KINGS of coups and propaganda .. And MASSIVE lies daily.
cast235
So IF Russia have an army and exercises is Russian aggression. IF NATO place NUKES in Europe without inspections and Europe been a declared NUKE STATE, is OK.
Russia should place NUKES in CUBA, Syria And MEXICO. Then claim the same. WE HAVE THE CODES!! See how U.S likes it. Or the be MARCHING all over. DO then like to Turkey. FREEZE all trade too.