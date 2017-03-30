ARKHANGELSK (Russia) (Sputnik) — The cooperation between Moscow and Washington in space is mutually profitable, that is why, Russia is not going to halt it and act in its own detriment, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"We will never take any steps that are harmful to us. The Americans have been purchasing our rocket engines for a long time – it is profitable for the United States, because they are saving money, including the funds of taxpayers," Putin said at the "Arctic: Territory of Dialogue" international forum.

"It also benefits us, because it loads our production capacities. We have never taken measures that hurt business and intergovernmental ties. And we will not do anything like this here too, " Putin underlined.