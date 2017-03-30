Same Old Story: Reasons Behind Pentagon's Call for US Armored Division in Europe

"We need a greater force there, I think, potentially in the land component," Scaparrotti said, testifying before the House Armed Service Committee.

"I am suggesting an additional division because… I need armored and mechanized brigades," he added.

In the same speech, the US general also called for lethal weapons shipments to Ukraine.

Earlier this week, the US Senate backed the expansion of NATO to allow Montenegro to join the alliance. According to some Senators, the decision to allow the tiny Balkan nation of about 620,000 people to join NATO was directed against Russia.

"The Pentagon’s war-mongering rhetoric and its increasing presence in Europe are not contributing to enhancing security in the region. Possibly, through inflating the imaginary Russian threat, Washington wants to stimulate the economy, including by fueling a new arms race," Russian political journalist and commentator Alexander Khrolenko wrote in a piece for RIA Novosti.

US Military Buildup in Europe

An armored division is a striking component and regarded as the most capable force in strategic operations.

A typical US armored division encompasses 15,000-20,000 personnel, Abrams main battle tanks, infantry combat vehicles and armored fighting vehicles. In addition, it has multiple missile launchers and anti-aircraft missile systems. It also has aerial fire support capabilities, including Apache and Black Hawk helicopters.

According to US military specialists, success in modern ground combat depends on the striking capabilities and mobility of the forces. The US Army sees offensive actions as one of the crucial components in defeating the enemy. Thus, armored forces should play a key role in hypothetical combat activity on the European battlefield.

During the Cold War, the Soviet strategy included a tank breakthrough to the English Channel. The Soviet military had some 60,000 tanks in service. Although US armored forces supported Washington’s allies in the post-World War II period, the last 22 US tanks were withdrawn from Europe in April 2013.

However, in January 2017, a US armored brigade arrived in Eastern Europe for permanent deployment.

"Today, we have about 60,000 of all [servicemen] stationed in Europe. It provides a force that allows us to deter today," Gen. Scaparrotti told the committee.

Recently, Washington said it would unveil an additional $3.4 billion for the European Reassurance Initiative and a significant build-up of the US military presence in Europe.

Moreover, in February, the Pentagon’s chief James Mattis said that Washington was committed to restoring cooperation with Moscow but will negotiate from a "position of strength."

'Exceptionalism Crisis'

In the 2017 EUCOM position statement , Scaparrotti said: "Our security architecture protects more than one billion people and has safeguarded transatlantic trade, which now constitutes almost half of the world’s combined GDP. […] A resurgent Russia has turned from partner to antagonist. Countries along Russia’s periphery, especially Ukraine and Georgia, are under threat from Moscow’s malign influence and military aggression."

Noting that in 2016 the US dropped over 26,000 bombs in seven countries around the world, Khrolenko wondered where the line between such actions and terrorism is.

A recent article in the US political magazine CounterPunch noted that since the end of World War II, the US has "attempted to overthrow more than 50 foreign governments, dropped bombs in more than 30 countries and attempted to assassinate more than 50 foreign leaders." The article also points to the fact that Washington has repeatedly interfered in foreign elections and attempted to suppress foreign populist and nationalist movements.

"The story continues," Khrolenko wrote, referring to the fact that Iraqi President Fuad Mosul recently called to investigate the mistakes made by the US military during airstrikes in Iraq.

At the same time, Khrolenko warned that "Washington’s new economic priorities, a crisis of US exceptionalism and the turmoil in the White House" should not lead to destructive consequences.

