IMF Meeting on Ukraine Financial Aid Planned For April 3 - Source

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Last week, IMF Communications Director Gerry Rice said that the new date for the postponed IMF board meeting on the issue would be announced "soon."

According to Rice, the IMF remains in constructive dialogue with the Ukrainian government over the next $1 billion aid tranche to Kiev.

The IMF approved a four-year program of financial aid to Ukraine in March 2015. Kiev has already received three tranches of aid totaling $7.7 billion under the program, which stipulates the allocation of a $17.5-billion loan to Ukraine to revive the country's economy and requires the implementation of economic reforms.

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said that the IMF executive board had delayed the third review of its loan program to Ukraine due to the blockade of the southeastern region by Ukrainian activists, as well as the government's decision to suspend transport connections until a full ceasefire is achieved in the southeast (Donbas).