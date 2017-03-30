Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Off Vanuatu’s Coast - USGS

BEIJING (Sputnik) – The quake hit at 23:56 GMT on Wednesday, 48 kilometers (about 30 miles) northwest of Isangel, the provincial administrative capital of Tafea Province on Tanna island, USGS said.

Earthquake Info

Region:Vanuatu Islands

Time:2017-03-29 23:56:35.3 UTC

Magnitude:5.6

Epicenter:168.72°E 19.27°S

Depth:10 km pic.twitter.com/yKMx7pavkS — O sexto selo (@JaimeNelsonW) March 30, 2017

​The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 56.5 kilometers (35 miles).

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. No tsunami warning was issued.

The Vanuatu Islands are part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire quake zone, where about 90 percent of the world's earthquakes occur.