Register
00:45 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Space

    ‘Major Power Competition’: STRATCOM Commander Says US Be Ready for Space Warfare

    © Photo: Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    222613

    A top US military official has said that the country needs to assert its space warfare capabilities to protect US assets and in order to prevent conflict in the “ultimate high ground.”

    During a recent presentation at a Center for Strategic and International Studies conference, deputy commander of US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), Navy Vice Adm. Charles A. Richard, said, "Just as nuclear assets deter aggression by convincing potential adversaries there's just no benefit to the attack, we have to maintain a space posture that communicates the same strategic message," according to Space.com 

    Space X's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from space launch complex 40 on April 14, 2015 at Cape Canaveral, Florida with a Dragon CRS6 spacecraft
    © AFP 2017/ Bruce Weaver
    Space X Target March 30 for Falcon 9 Rocket Launch of Communications Satellite

    He added, "I submit [that] the best way to prevent war is to be prepared for war, and we're going to make sure that everyone knows we're going to be prepared to fight and win wars in all domains, to include space."

    The launch of high tech equipment and advanced satellites has helped the US maintain supremacy in space, though Richard pointed out a number of advanced anti-satellite (ASAT) technologies being developed by Russia and China as a threat to this hegemony.

    "While we're not at war in space, I don't think we can say we're exactly at peace, either," he said, pointing out that orbit is no longer the "benign environment" it once was, and that the space situation is part and parcel of a larger, global power struggle.

    International Space Station
    © Photo: Pixabay
    NASA Preps Microgravity Experiments, Tiny Satellites in Space Station Payload

    Richard suggested that "major power competition is back on the table in a way that we have not seen in the world for perhaps 15 or 20 years … That applies in all domains."

    Washington must work, he stressed, to help prevent incidents like China’s ASAT test in 2007, where Beijing deliberately destroyed its defunct Fengyun-1C weather satellites using a ground-based ballistic missile, creating thousands of pieces of space debris and international outcry in the process.

    In January 2016, the State Department's Emerging Security Challenges and Defense Policy Deputy Assistant Secretary Mallory Stewart called the act a "remarkable incident of irresponsible behavior." 

    Richard explained that "our goal ultimately is to promote secure access to space so it can be explored for generations to come … While we view space as just another domain — like land, air, sea and cyber — it is still something special. It is still a domain that people look up to and dream. And it's USSTRATCOM's job to help keep it that way."

    Related:

    Putin Congratulates First Woman in Space Tereshkova on 80th Birthday
    Valentina Tereshkova, Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    Legendary Cosmonaut Tereshkova Maintains Quality of Russian Space Missions
    China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes
    Coming Right Up: 3D Pizza Printer to Feed Hungry Astronauts in Deep Space
    Tags:
    space war, StratCom, Space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      and the music in the background was Abba's 'Money, Money,Money'. :)
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok