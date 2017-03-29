Register
06:33 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    This picture taken on March 21, 2015 shows US troops from the 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment emplace a launching station of the Patriot air and missile defence system at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland

    Russia to Take Countermeasures in Response to US Missile Defense System

    © AFP 2017/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    World
    Get short URL
    0 12 0 0

    cRussia has been forced to take measures in response to the US plans of deployment a global missile defense system, first deputy chief of the General Staff's Main Operational Department, Lt. Gen. Viktor Poznikhir said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States has never provided Russia with data that would refute Moscow's concerns about the US plans to deploy a global missile defense system, and Russia is forced to take appropriate retaliatory measures, while at the same time being ready to discuss the issue, Poznikhir said.

    STRATEGIC STABILITY AT RISK

    A British Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet is seen on the tarmac at the British airbase at Akrotiri, near Cyprus' second city of Limassol on December 3, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU
    Vigilance Test: What's Behind NATO Jet Flights Near Russia's Border
    The situation with the missile defense system is one of the key international security issues, which directly affects strategic stability in the post-Cold War world. In 1972, the Soviet Union and the United States signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty. In 2002, the United States withdrew from the treaty, citing Iranian and North Korean missile threats.

    During the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Poznikhir noted that the elements of the US missile defense system were currently deployed in the continental part of the United States, in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

    He stressed that the missile defense system being created by the United States provoked a new arms race in the world.

    "The missile defense system is a symbol of missile capacity building in the world, which in turn triggers a new arms race," Poznikhir said.

    NORTH KOREAN, IRANIAN THREATS AS EXCUSE

    The US is aiming at zeroing the nuclear missile potential of states, which are considered by the US as the most powerful potential adversaries.

    Poznikhir said that the existence of the US global missile defense system lowered the threshold of nuclear arms use, because it gave the United States an illusion of impunity.

    "The existence of a global missile defense system lowers the threshold of nuclear arms use, because the illusion of impunity of a sudden use of strategic nuclear weapons under an umbrella of a missile defense is being created in the Unites States," he said.

    A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA/Handout
    North Korea May Be 'in Final Stages' of Preparations for Another Nuke Test
    Poznikhir stressed that under the pretext of countering the North Korean and Iranian missile threats, the US was deploying a strategic system designed to destroy Russian and Chinese ballistic missiles.

    "The US missile defense system already has a potential to intercept Chinese and Russian ballistic missiles and poses a threat to strategic nuclear forces of Russia and China, and these capabilities will only grow," he said.

    CALCULATIONS BASED ON CLEAR DATA

    Poznikhir said that the United States has never provided data disproving Russia's concerns over its missile defense system deployment.

    "We presented our calculations to our colleagues with the use of models and clear technical data. Unfortunately, we have never been provided with data that could disprove our calculations," he said.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    Russia Extends Ties With China Amid US THAAD Deployment in S Korea – Moscow
    He added that Russia is ready discuss all issues relating to the US missile defense system at the security conference in Moscow scheduled to be held on April 26.

    Poznikhir said that the US missile defense system is disproportionate to the North Korean and Iranian threats.

    "Thousands of interceptors against several limited-capability missiles of Iran and North Korea is too much," he stressed.

    Poznikhir noted that the firepower of the United States' missile defense system threatened Russia's deterrence posture.

    "Such a number of missile defense assets poses a serious threat to the Russian deterrence potential, especially taking into account the ongoing work on the modernization of missile defense systems," he said.

    Poznikhir estimated at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva that the number of US missile defense interceptors is expected to exceed 1,000 by 2022, potentially exceeding the number of warheads deployed on Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles in the future.

    FLIGHT TRAJECTORIES COVERED BY RADARS

    Poznikhir said that the United States' long-range radars in Alaska, Romania and Poland increase its ability to intercept Russian missiles.

    "The US missile defense system's information and reconnaissance assets are already providing not only detection of the launch of Russian ballistic missiles, their tracking on the flight trajectory, but also the delivery of target designations to combat systems to intercept the ballistic missiles' warheads," he said said.

    Poznikhir said that the US radars' information capabilities are expected to grow with the "buildup of a low-orbit ballistic missile detection and tracking system."

    "The deployment of mobile sea-based radar near Alaska, stations in Romania and Poland, as well as missile defense information systems significantly improve the speed and accuracy of target designation of Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hence the possibility of their interception," he stressed.

    The presence of the US anti-missile bases in Europe, missile defense systems in the seas and oceans close to the Russian territory, creates a powerful secretive potential for the possible sudden nuclear missile strike against Russia.

    Poznikhir said that uncertainty over what type of weapons were loaded onto the United States' Navy ships patrolling the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea posed a potential threat to Russia.

    A British Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet is seen on the tarmac at the British airbase at Akrotiri, near Cyprus' second city of Limassol on December 3, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU
    Vigilance Test: What's Behind NATO Jet Flights Near Russia's Border
    "Ballistic missile defense ships patrolling the Black and Baltic seas are a threat to the facilities of the European part of Russia because there is uncertainty over which weapons are currently loaded onto launchers: interceptor missiles or cruise missiles," he said.

    Poznikhir said that the possibility of using ground versions in Romania and Poland of ship-based launchers to deploy Tomahawk cruise missiles directly violates the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty).

    "An equally serious threat to Russian and Chinese security is the strike potential of ballistic missile defense groups. US Navy cruisers and destroyers equipped with interceptor missiles are simultaneously carriers of Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,500 kilometers," he stressed.

    SATELLITES IN DANGER

    Poznikhir said that the US missile defense capabilities were a threat to almost all low earth orbiting spacecraft and destroying space activities of countries, including Russia and China.

    "Almost all low earth orbiting spacecraft located in the damage area of missile defense systems are under threat. Taking into the account the global nature of missile defense vessels, space activities of all countries, including Russia and China, are under a threat," he said.

    RUSSIA FOR SAFE WORLD

    Poznikhir said that the United States continued to ignore Russia's arguments of threats to global security in the deployment of its missile defense system.

    "Russian representatives repeatedly and at various levels drew attention of the US side to the danger posed by the global missile defense system to the strategic balance of forces in the world," he said.

    Poznikhir said that "the arguments are not being perceived, obvious facts are ignored."

    The Conference on Disarmament is taking place in Geneva between March 27 and March 31.

    Related:

    What's Behind US' Shift From Cooperation With Russia to 'Deterrence and Defense'
    US House Intel Chair Should Not Recuse Himself From Russia Probe - Ryan
    European Command Chief Claims US Seeks to Deter Russia, Not Engage in Conflict
    Tags:
    deterrence, missile defense system, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    California Beaches Comic
    Surf’s Up, Brah!
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok