06:33 GMT +329 March 2017
    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia

    Russia, Iran Leaders Pledge to Fight Terrorism ‘Till End,’ Push for Syria Talks

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Nikolsky
    The Russian and Iranian presidents met Tuesday to discuss security in the Middle East, energy pacts globally and cooperation across various spheres between the two regional powers.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Moscow on Monday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his latest foreign trip before the May presidential election.

    The Tuesday summit saw the leaders discuss projects in areas such as energy, infrastructure and technology and the signing of several cooperation memorandums, as well as a deal on visa-free group travel.

    SYRIA & END OF TERRORISM

    Speaking at a joint press briefing, Rouhani linked lasting peace and stability in the Middle East to the eventual defeat of terrorism and vowed to build on the "good experience" that Iran shared with Russia in this regard.

    "We discussed cooperation and interaction which we are leading in the fight against terrorism. We shall continue this struggle until the end of all terrorist activities in the region," he told reporters.

    Rouhani commented on the deteriorating security in Central Asia’s Afghanistan, which faced "terrorist threats from extremist forces." He said Iran and Russia had agreed to continue strengthening a democratic Afghanistan to help it on the way toward becoming free and prosperous.

    A civil defence member works amid burning vehicles at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria, February 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    'Future of Syria and Middle East Depends' on Cooperation Between Russia and Iran
    Turning to Syria, the leaders reiterated in a joint statement that a peaceful solution was the only way of ending the six-year Syrian conflict and reaffirmed their support for a political and diplomatic approach based on the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2254.

    Putin praised cooperation between the two allies that was instrumental to reaching a cessation of hostilities pact for Syria, also mediated by Turkey, while his Iranian counterpart said peace talks in Kazakhstan’s Astana would continue until all people in Syria have their rights fulfilled.

    "Our ultimate goal is to strengthen peace and stability in the region. The development of our relations is not directed against third countries," Rouhani emphasized.

    ENERGY & COOPERATION

    On energy, the presidents said their nations were remained adamant about the need to preserve last year’s pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC oil producers that sought to curb oil production to shore up falling prices and stabilize the global market.

    "Russia and Iran will continue to cooperate in this area in order to stabilize the global energy market and ensure sustainable economic growth," their statement read.

    President of Russia Vladimir Putin, right, and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Russia Sees Potential for Expanding Oil, Gas Cooperation With Iran - Putin
    Putin said Moscow sees a good potential for expanding cooperation with Iran in the oil and gas sectors. He cited a series of deals to develop large hydrocarbon fields in Iran and the arrangement to coordinate their efforts within the framework of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) as some of recent successes.

    After the summit, Russia's energy giant Gazprom and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed a memorandum on cooperation in the natural gas sector. Memorandums were also signed on electricity trade, transport of nuclear materials and the creation of a joint plant in Iran to assembly Russian Ansat or Ka-226T helicopters.

    NUCLEAR PEACE

    An Iranian woman holds her national flag as she walks past an anti-US mural depicting the Statue of Liberty on the wall of the former US embassy in Tehran (File)
    © AFP 2017/ BEHROUZ MEHRI
    US Anti-Iran Sanctions Act Likely to Kill Nuclear Deal, Provoke War - NGO
    In an ambitious move, Russia and Iran committed to turning the Middle East into a region free of nuclear weapons.

    The two presidents described the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons as the cornerstone of non-proliferation of nuclear arms, which they would build on to advance nuclear disarmament goals and promote the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

    "Russia and Iran, supporting the idea of turning the Middle East into a region free of nuclear weapons, confirmed that the resolution on the Middle East, adopted in 1995 at the conference on consideration and extension of this treaty will be in force until its aims have been reached," the statement read.

    They also called on the United Nations to draft a rule book on how states should behave in the cybersphere after a crippling Stuxnet virus attack on Iranian nuclear assets seven years ago.

    Former US Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman Gen. James Cartwright pleaded guilty last year to lying during a 2012 federal inquiry into the leak that exposed the computer worm. Washington is suspected of having masterminded the cyberattack on Iran alongside Israel.

    Russian Helicopters Signs Memorandum on Opening of Assembly Plant in Iran - CEO
    Growing Iran-Russia Ties Developing Into Strategic Relations - Rouhani
    terrorism, Hassan Rouhani, Vladimir Putin, Iran, Russia
