US to Push NATO at Summit to Increase Role in Fight Against Terror - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will urge its NATO allies to increase their role in the current fight against terrorism during the ministerial summit set to take place in Brussels on Friday, senior State Department official told reporters on Tuesday.

"The second agenda topic from Washington’s perspective is President Trump’s goal to push NATO to increase its role in the fight against terrorism, and so Secretary Tillerson will be pushing allies in that way as well," the official stated at a briefing.