Turkish Opposition CHP Leader Ran Away During Coup Attempt - Erdogan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On July 15, 2016, a military coup attempt took place in Turkey. It was suppressed the following day.

“There were young people who did not bow to tanks. There were young people who did not bow to bullets fired from helicopters. But where were you, Kilicdaroglu? You were on the run at Ataturk Airport," Erdogan said Monday as quoted by Hurriyet newspaper.

Over 240 people were killed during the coup attempt and an estimated 2,000 were wounded. Thousands of people, including military officers, high-ranking civil servants and teachers have been detained or sacked in the country since the attempted overthrow of the Turkish government.