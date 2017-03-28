Russia Delivers 6.1 Tonnes of Aid to Syrian Civilians Over 24 Hours

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) — According to the ministry, 1,900 Syrian citizens received the humanitarian assistance provided by Russia.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 6 humanitarian events in the provinces of Aleppo (5), and Suwayda (1)…. Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has reached 6.1 tonnes," the bulletin read.

Russian aircraft delivered 21 tonnes of humanitarian aid provided by the United Nations to the Deir ez-Zor area using parachute platforms.

Syrian residents are in dire need of assistance amid continuing fighting between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State (IS), outlawed in Russia and many other countries.