Trump Team Plans to Block Palestinian Diplomats From Top UN Posts - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Haley said that she and the US government would block the appointment of any Palestinian diplomat to what she described as one of the highest positions that had ever been offered to a PA official at the UN.

“Until the PA comes to the table until the Palestinian Authority and responds the way it is supposed to, there are no freebies for the PA anymore,” Haley stated on Monday.

She also said that the United States would never permit any more resolutions condemning Israel to be approved by the UN Security Council while the Trump administration was in office.

Haley described herself as “a new sheriff in town” at the United Nations and said she was determined to restore US leadership there.