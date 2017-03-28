Trump Team Plans to Block Palestinian Diplomats From Top UN Posts - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Haley said that she and the US government would block the appointment of any Palestinian diplomat to what she described as one of the highest positions that had ever been offered to a PA official at the UN.
“Until the PA comes to the table until the Palestinian Authority and responds the way it is supposed to, there are no freebies for the PA anymore,” Haley stated on Monday.
Haley described herself as “a new sheriff in town” at the United Nations and said she was determined to restore US leadership there.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete So Palestine has to shed it's autonomy to get to play in the big show? It has to do as master says it should just to be heard in the UN? We all see how this game is payed. You Americans all should be very ashamed.
Alan Reid