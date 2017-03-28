Mattis to Emphasize US-UK Transatlantic Bond During Trip to London This Week

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release noted Mattis is first scheduled to visit the United Nations in New York City on March 29.

“Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis will embark on his third trip as secretary on March 29 to emphasize the unity of the alliance and transatlantic bond between the US and UK,” the release stated on Monday. "Additionally, he will consult with the US Mission to the United Nations and the Council on Foreign Relations on defense issues."

The following day, Mattis will travel to London to meet with UK Secretary of State for Defense Sir Michael Fallon to discuss the bilateral security relationship between the countries, the release stated.