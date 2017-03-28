Register
    In this Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting US President Donald Trump, centre left and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed for sale at a souvenir street shop in St.Petersburg, Russia

    Lawmaker: US House Intel Chair Nunes Must Recuse Himself From Russia-Trump Probe

    © AP Photo/ Dmitri Lovetsky
    US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes should recuse himself from any investigation involving Russia or surveillance of President Donald Trump, committee ranking member Congressman Adam Schiff said in a press release.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, Nunes announced that he met someone at the White House on March 21, the day before he publicly discussed new information about US government surveillance of Trump and his associates during the presidential transition.

    “I believe that the Chairman should recuse himself from any further involvement in the Russia investigation, as well as any involvement in oversight of matters pertaining to… the Trump transition, as he was also a key member of the transition team,” Schiff said on Monday.

    Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    US Decision to Sanction Russian Companies Pre-Dates Trump Administration
    The chairman’s role in the investigation will undermine the confidence of the US public considering he met with Trump first before the committee in regard to the intelligence reports on surveillance, Schiff noted.

    House Minority Leaders Nancy Pelosi on Monday urged US House Speaker Paul Ryan to call on Nunes to recuse himself the Trump-Russia investigation.

    Last week, Nunes explained that the information gathered was conducted "legally" in the final month of the previous Obama administration and during the transition, but was an "incidental collection" that was widely circulated and ended up in intelligence reports.

      Alan Reid
      We still don't see any evidence whatsoever of any of this story being true, A great big show and no cookie, What a ripoff.
