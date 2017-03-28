Lawmaker: US House Intel Chair Nunes Must Recuse Himself From Russia-Trump Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, Nunes announced that he met someone at the White House on March 21, the day before he publicly discussed new information about US government surveillance of Trump and his associates during the presidential transition.

“I believe that the Chairman should recuse himself from any further involvement in the Russia investigation, as well as any involvement in oversight of matters pertaining to… the Trump transition, as he was also a key member of the transition team,” Schiff said on Monday.

The chairman’s role in the investigation will undermine the confidence of the US public considering he met with Trump first before the committee in regard to the intelligence reports on surveillance, Schiff noted.

House Minority Leaders Nancy Pelosi on Monday urged US House Speaker Paul Ryan to call on Nunes to recuse himself the Trump-Russia investigation.

Last week, Nunes explained that the information gathered was conducted "legally" in the final month of the previous Obama administration and during the transition, but was an "incidental collection" that was widely circulated and ended up in intelligence reports.