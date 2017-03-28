Operations to Isolate Raqqa Proceeding 'Very Well,' Accelerating - US State Dep.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Free Syrian Army (SDF), with support of the United States, launched the operation to retake Raqqa from Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia) last November.

"Things are moving toward Raqqa," the official said. The isolation phase is proceeding very well, and in fact, accelerating," the official stated.

SDF spokesman Talal Selo said last week SDF units would need no more than 15 days to block Raqqa and start liberating the city.

At present, the Islamic State controls vast territories of Syria's Raqqa province, including the regional capital itself.