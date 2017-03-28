Senior Russian Diplomat, Tunisian Foreign Minister Discuss Libyan Settlement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The statement noted that Bogdanov and Jhinaoui had also discussed a number of aspects on the agenda of the upcoming 28th Arab League summit, which is will be held in Jordan’s capital city of Amman on Wednesday.

"During the confidential talks [the sides] discussed … the efforts of Moscow and Tunisia [taken] as part of promoting intra-Lybian reconciliation and ensuring the state’s stability and environment for sustainable social and economic development," the statement said.

Additionally, the two diplomats spoke about increasing Russian-Tunisian cooperation by way of maintaining a regular political dialogue on the on matters of mutual concern, among other approaches.

On February 28, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was interested in the establishment of a stable government in Libya which would have the ability launch the rebuilding process.

Libya has been in state of a civil war since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. Since then, the state has been home to two rival governments: the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress. The two governments agreed to create the Government of National Accord, form the Presidency Council, and end the political impasse in late 2015. Backed by the United Nations and without the support of the Tobruk parliament, the Government of National Accord in Tripoli started its work in late March 2016.