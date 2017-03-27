US to Discuss Russia-Turkey Ceasefire Deal on Syria in Ankara Visit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The official stressed that Washington wants to see ceasefire arrangements hold.

"We look forward to discussing with Turkey how we can reinforce the ceasefire initiatives they have negotiated with the Russians and other through the Astana process," the official stated.

"Turkey has been in very extensive discussions with the Russians and Iranians through the Astana process to put in place ceasefires, and the deal there is that Turkey has…a commitment to deliver elements of the opposition, and critically Russia has a commitment to deliver the regime, to make sure these ceasefires hold," the official added.

Kazakhstan's capital city Astana hosted three rounds of talks on the Syrian settlement brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran, held on January 23-24, February 15-16 and March 14-15. During the talks, the participants agreed to set up a ceasefire monitoring group, among other issues.

‘’We want to see, particularly on the borders of our allies areas, in which civil war is deescalated, in which humanitarian aid can come in, and where people can live in peace, where ultimately refugees can return to their homes," the official said. "So, that’s something that is an objective of ours."

The fifth round of the UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition parties is now being held in Geneva since Thursday until March 31.