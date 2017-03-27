Ex-Bosnian Prison Guard Gets 18-Month in Jail for US Citizenship Fraud

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — As part of the sentence, US District Judge Marcia Howard of the Middle District in the state of Florida ordered Maric’s citizenship revoked.

"According to the plea agreement, Maric selected detainees for other guards to abuse; directly participated in abusing several prisoners; and sent prisoners on dangerous and deadly work details on the front line of the conflict," the release stated.

According to the plea agreement, in 1993, Maric served as second in command to the warden of a detention facility in Bosnia and Herzegovina that housed captured Bosnian-Croat soldiers, the release explained.

The Bosnian government charged Maric for his criminal conduct, and convicted him in absentia after his immigration to the United States — information that Maric failed to disclose in his citizenship application, the release noted.