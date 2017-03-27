US European Command Delegation Visiting Armenia - Armenian Defense Ministry

YEREVAN (Sputnik) — According to the press service, the delegation held a meeting with head of ministry's Department of Defense Policy Levon Ayvazyan, chief of the Strategic Planning Department Gennady Tavaratsyan, and head of the Human Rights and Integrity Building Center of Armenian Armed Forces Alik Avetisyan.

"During the meeting the sides discussed the programs, implemented in the framework of US-Armenian defense cooperation, reforms in the defense sphere, the process of strategic reviewing of defense, as well as human rights-related issues in the defense sphere," the press service said.

On Tuesday, the EUCOM delegation is set to meet with the engineering battalion of Armenia's Defense Ministry to review the implementation of an in-depth course on detection and neutralization of explosive devices held with assistance of US instructors.

EUCOM State Partnership Program links the United States with its partners to support security cooperation objectives, enhance military capabilities, and improve interoperability.