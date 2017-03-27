HNC Сalls for International Pressure in Issue of Ceasefire in Syria

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Kazakhstan's capital city Astana hosted three rounds of talks on the Syrian settlement brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran, held on January 23-24, February 15-16 and March 14-15. During the talks, the participants agreed to set up a ceasefire monitoring group, among other issues.

"The international community and the UN shall be responsible for achieving the suitable atmosphere to continue the political process. This file of Syrian ceasefire is paramount. The UN, the Security Council and the international community need to share responsibility in regard to pressure to achieve the ceasefire in Syria, not to have Astana as the only place where we send all the files, which are complicated," Olwan told reporters.

The fifth round of the UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition parties is now being held in Geneva since Thursday until March 31.