Top Russian Airlines Offer Japan Range of Joint Projects

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is said to have already sent Japan summaries of 23 projects in the spheres of engineering and recycling, among others. Russia is also ready to add new projects to the list on a regular basis, the statement noted, citing the Russian delegation’s head and First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Gleb Nikitin.

"The representatives of Russia’s largest airlines offered the Japanese side a range of various projects, [including] joint creation of materials and parts for civil helicopter-building, unmanned aviation vehicles and robotic aircraft systems construction," the press service said in a statement following the Russian delegation's participation in the third meeting of the subcommission on industrial cooperation and the first joint meeting of aviation experts.

According to the statement, Japan's preparations for Innoprom-2017, the eighth annual international industrial exhibition set to be held in July in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, were also on the agenda.