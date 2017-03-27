Register
22:42 GMT +327 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US Navy 031200-N-0000X-001 The guided missile cruiser USS Vicksburg (CG 69), and the guided missile destroyers USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), USS Carney (DDG 64) and USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) launch a coordinated volley of missiles

    US, UK, French Navy Chiefs Agree to Increase Trilateral Cooperation

    © Wikipedia/ U.S. Navy
    World
    Get short URL
    0 5610

    US Navy announced that Senior Naval officers from the United States, United Kingdom and France held their first ever trilateral summit and agreed in a signed letter to increase joint cooperation in response to accelerated maritime competition.

    The USS Destroyer Donald Cook is seen at the Constanta shipyard in the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta, on April 14, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ PETRUT CALINESCU
    Sailor Released Into US Navy Custody After Sexual Assault Arrest in Ireland
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) Senior Naval officers from the United States, United Kingdom and France held their first ever trilateral summit and agreed in a signed letter to increase joint cooperation in response to accelerated maritime competition, the US Navy announced in a statement on Monday.

    "We believe this increased trilateral cooperation will help secure a future that is not only in the interests of our three nations," the trio said in their joint letter. "But in the common interests of our allies, partners, and all like-minded nations who are committed to peace, prosperity, and maritime security."

    US Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson met in London with the First Sea Lord of the United Kingdom, Adm. Sir Philip Jones, Royal Navy and Chief of Naval Staff, and Adm. Christophe Prazuck of the French Navy, the statement noted.

    The joint letter bearing the three naval chiefs’ signatures is known as the 2017 Trilateral Maritime Talks. It notes that the three navies have agreed to increased cooperation having faced growing challenges at sea from conventional state actors.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Navy Expands 'Star Wars' Supersonic Gun Development
    US Amphibious Landing Ship Exits Black Sea Through Bosphorus Strait - Navy
    US Awards $50Mln for Navy Pilot Helmet Display Tracker Systems
    Tags:
    cooperation, navy, France, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok