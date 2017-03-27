US, UK, French Navy Chiefs Agree to Increase Trilateral Cooperation

© AFP 2017/ PETRUT CALINESCU Sailor Released Into US Navy Custody After Sexual Assault Arrest in Ireland

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Senior Naval officers from the United States, United Kingdom and France held their first ever trilateral summit and agreed in a signed letter to increase joint cooperation in response to accelerated maritime competition, the US Navy announced in a statement on Monday.

"We believe this increased trilateral cooperation will help secure a future that is not only in the interests of our three nations," the trio said in their joint letter. "But in the common interests of our allies, partners, and all like-minded nations who are committed to peace, prosperity, and maritime security."

US Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson met in London with the First Sea Lord of the United Kingdom, Adm. Sir Philip Jones, Royal Navy and Chief of Naval Staff, and Adm. Christophe Prazuck of the French Navy, the statement noted.

The joint letter bearing the three naval chiefs’ signatures is known as the 2017 Trilateral Maritime Talks. It notes that the three navies have agreed to increased cooperation having faced growing challenges at sea from conventional state actors.

