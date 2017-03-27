UN Secretary General's Spokesman Denies De Mistura Resignation Rumors

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General denied on Monday media rumors of Staffan de Mistura's resignation from the post of UN Special Envoy for Syria.

"He has not resigned. He continues at his job and he has a full support of Secretary General," Associate Spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters.

Some Arabic-language media outlets have circulated reports of de Mistura's decision to resign due to family matters.

De Mistura's term in the current capacity ends on March 31. It is still unclear if it will be extended by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

