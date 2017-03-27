Italy Seeks to Ensure High Participation Level in St. Petersburg Economic Forum

© Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov Total Head to Meet Russian Energy Minister at St. Petersburg Economic Forum

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Italy will try to ensure that its participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June is at the same high level as it was in 2016, when the country's delegation contained then-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Italy's Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Monday.

"I would like to thank you once again for the excellent work carried out last year. And of course we will try to ensure the participation at the appropriate level this year," Alfano told reporters after a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich.

He added that many Italian companies confirmed their readiness to participate in the forum despite the fact that Italy celebrates its Republic Day on July 2.

The SPIEF is an annual event, which this year will take place on June 1-3.

