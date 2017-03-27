UAE to Contribute $55Mln to Interpol’s Anti-Terrorism Projects

© Sputnik/ Alexander Yuryev UAE Summons Swiss Envoy Over Criticism of Human Rights Violations in Bahrain

–

ABU DHABI (Sputnik)The UAE Ministry of Interior announced on Monday its donation of 50 million euros ($55 million) toward the Interpol Foundation for a Safer World's counter-terrorism projects.

"Building relations with relevant institutions in the fight against crime, including Interpol, its member countries and Interpol Foundation for a Safer World, strengthens the fight against global crime through cooperation," Brig. Hamad Ajlan Amimi, Director General of the Federal Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior, said as quoted by Gulf News ahead of the Unity for Security Forum, which will be held in Abu Dhabi on March 28-30.

He added the United Arab Emirates’ investments in Interpol projects prove the country’s commitment to both territorial and global security and safety.

Interpol’s Secretary General Jurgen Stock underlined the United Arab Emirates' timely contribution to the global fight against terrorism.

"Time and again world events remind us of how increasingly important it is to stand united in the face of challenges to global security. The generosity of the UAE’s contribution will have a significant impact on strengthening the work of law enforcement worldwide," the media outlet quoted Stock as saying.

Elias Murr, President of the Board of the Interpol Foundation for a Safer World, in turn, reportedly welcomed the continued partnership and support demonstrated by the UAE government.

The United Arab Emirates has been a member of Interpol since October 1973. The country’s Interpol National Central Bureau is located in Abu Dhabi and operates as part of the Ministry of Interior as the main platform for international police investigations requiring cooperation with UAE police authorities.

In 2014, Interpol Foundation for a Safer World started its operation aimed at tackling various international issues, including terrorism and organized crime.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!