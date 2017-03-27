Putin Hopes for Positive Russia-Serbia Relations

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday he hopes that relations between Russia and Serbia will develop positively.

"We are confident that the elections taking place in today's conditions in today's Serbia will be held at the highest level. We wish the current government success," Putin said at a meeting with Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic in Moscow.

"No matter how the political situation develops, we have no doubt that the relations between our countries will develop as positively, in the spirit of friendship that has developed, which characterizes our relations in recent years," he added.

