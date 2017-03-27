Italy Ready to Cooperate With Russia on Libyan Crisis Resolution - FM

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Italy is ready to cooperate with Russia on Libya, as Moscow's role in solving the crisis in the war-torn country is vitally important, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Monday.

"Russia has always been in favor of maintaining stability in this country. Italy also believes in maintaining integrity and Libya's unity. We have always believed that Russia should play an important role in Libya… Italy, as a non-permanent UN member, is ready to cooperate with Russia on Libya," Alfano said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Italian foreign minister emphasized that the two countries should cooperate in solving the Libyan crisis at all levels, including within the United Nations.

Alfano noted that the situation in Libya might have an impact on the migration flow and security situation in the region.

"We do not want the crisis to impact security and migration, we do not want it to split the country, therefore we decided to open our embassy in Tripoli," Alfano said, adding that Rome did not rule out the possibility of opening a consulate in the eastern part of the country.

Alfano is currently visiting Moscow at the invitation of Lavrov.

Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war began in the country and its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown. The Government of National Accord, formed with the support from the United Nations and Europe and headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country’s west, including the Libyan capital of Tripoli. The eastern authorities act independently from the west, cooperating with the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar, which fights against the Daesh terrorist group. The country’s eastern regions are governed by the elected parliament headquartered in the city of Tobruk.

