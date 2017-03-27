China Lifts Restrictions on Brazilian Meat Imports - Foreign Ministry

© AP Photo/ Victor R. Caivano Brazil Ready to Cash in on US-Mexico-China Trade Row

BEIJING (Sputnik)On March 20, China had suspended meat imports from Brazil after it was revealed that several Brazilian officials allegedly allowed the country's companies to sell rotten food.

"China has already lifted relevant temporary preventative measures and has restored the regime of a regular phytosanitary control," Hua told reporters.

She added that the Brazilian side had informed its Chinese partners that the Latin American state ceased exports of meat produced by the companies involved in the scandal, and had ensured the quality of the meat products in question.

Earlier in March, Brazil's law enforcement agencies had carried out a police operation, revealing a corruption scheme related to meat production in the country. The list of those involved in the scandal included 21 companies.

Following the police revelations, a number of countries, including Chile, China and many EU member states imposed restrictions on Brazilian meat exports. Brasilia subsequently took measures to ensure the quality of exported meat and introduced a regime of special quality tests on the 21 enterprises' involved in wrongdoings.

